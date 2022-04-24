springfield-news-sun logo
X

Ukraine marks Orthodox Easter with prayers for those trapped

Olga Zhovtobrukh, 55, cries during an Easter religious service celebrated at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Combined ShapeCaption
Olga Zhovtobrukh, 55, cries during an Easter religious service celebrated at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Nation & World
By CARA ANNA and INNA VARENYTSIA, Associated Press
Updated 14 hours ago
The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in Kyiv with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol.

St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral in Kyiv was ringed by hundreds of worshippers with baskets to be blessed. Inside, a woman clutched the arm of a soldier, turning briefly to kiss his elbow. Other soldiers prayed, holding handfuls of candles, then crossed themselves. An older woman slowly made her way through the crowd and stands of flickering candles. One young woman held daffodils.

Outside the cathedral, a soldier who gave only his first name, Mykhailo, used his helmet as an Easter basket. He said he didn’t have another.

“I hope I’ll only have to use the helmet for this,” he said.

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at a service elsewhere in Kyiv urged Ukrainians not to let anger at the war overwhelm them.

“All of us believe our sunrise will come soon,” he said.

The spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians called for the opening of humanitarian corridors in Ukraine, saying a “human tragedy” was unfolding in the country.

Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew I spoke Saturday night in Istanbul during midnight Mass. He is considered first among equals among Eastern Orthodox patriarchs, which gives him prominence but not the power of a Catholic pope.

With the Orthodox church split by the tensions between Russia and Ukraine, some worshippers hoped the holy day could inspire gestures of peacemaking. "The church can help," said one man who gave only his first name, Serhii, as he came to a church in Kyiv under the Moscow Patriarchate.

He and others brought baskets to be blessed by priests for Easter, with flicks of a brush sprinkling holy water over offerings of home-dyed eggs, lighted candles and even bottles of Jack Daniel's.

Residents of rural villages battered by the war approached the holiday with some defiance.

“We’ll celebrate Easter no matter what, no matter much horror,” said Kateryna Lazarenko, 68, in the northern village of Ivanivka outside Chernihiv, where ruined Russian tanks still littered the roads.

“How do I feel? Very nervous, everyone is nervous,” said another resident, Olena Koptyl, as she prepared her Easter bread. “The Easter holiday doesn’t bring any joy. I’m crying a lot. We cannot forget how we lived.” She and 12 others spent a month sheltering from Russian soldiers in the basement of her home before the soldiers withdrew.

In eastern Ukraine, the scene of Russia’s latest offensive, worshippers expressed unease along with hope for negotiations.

“God will make them understand and they will reach an agreement, because this should be stopped,” said Aleksandra Papravkina in Bakhmut. “Otherwise, Ukraine will not exist.”

Ukraine, meanwhile, prepared for the first high-level U.S. trip to Kyiv since before the war began on Feb. 24 after Zelenskyy announced he would meet in Kyiv on Sunday with Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Zelenskyy in a news conference Saturday night gave few details but said he expected results — “not just presents or some kind of cakes, we are expecting specific things and specific weapons.”

Pope Francis renewed his call for an Easter truce. Without naming the aggressors, Francis urged them to “stop the attack to help the suffering of the exhausted people.”

___

Oleksandr Stashevsky contributed to this report from Ivanivka.

___

Follow the AP's coverage of the war at https://apnews.com/hub/russia-ukraine

Combined ShapeCaption
Worshippers light candles at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Eastern celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Worshippers light candles at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Eastern celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Combined ShapeCaption
Worshippers light candles at the Saint Volodymyr's Cathedral during Orthodox Eastern celebrations in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. The sun came out as Ukrainians marked Orthodox Easter in the capital, Kyiv, on Sunday with prayers for those fighting on the front lines and others trapped beyond them in places like Mariupol. (AP Photo/Francisco Seco)

Credit: Francisco Seco

Credit: Francisco Seco

Combined ShapeCaption
An orthodox Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration during a religious service at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

An orthodox Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration during a religious service at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
An orthodox Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration during a religious service at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
Worshipers stand next to their traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration during a religious service at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Worshipers stand next to their traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration during a religious service at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
Worshipers stand next to their traditional cakes and painted eggs prepared for an Easter celebration during a religious service at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian serviceman, left, attends a service leads by Orthodox priest Alexander Ivlev during the Easter celebration at the Saint Pantaleon church in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Ukrainian serviceman, left, attends a service leads by Orthodox priest Alexander Ivlev during the Easter celebration at the Saint Pantaleon church in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian serviceman, left, attends a service leads by Orthodox priest Alexander Ivlev during the Easter celebration at the Saint Pantaleon church in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Orthodox priest Alexander Ivlev, right, leads a service during the Easter celebration at the Saint Pantaleon church in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Orthodox priest Alexander Ivlev, right, leads a service during the Easter celebration at the Saint Pantaleon church in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Orthodox priest Alexander Ivlev, right, leads a service during the Easter celebration at the Saint Pantaleon church in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs during Easter celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs during Easter celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian priest blesses believers as they collect traditional cakes and painted eggs during Easter celebration in Kyiv, Ukraine, Sunday, Apr. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem lukatsky)

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Credit: Efrem Lukatsky

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman lights candles during an Easter religious service celebrated at a church in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

A woman lights candles during an Easter religious service celebrated at a church in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
A woman lights candles during an Easter religious service celebrated at a church in Bucha, in the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
An elderly woman passes the blessing of Orthodox Easter baskets outside the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra religious complex in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

Credit: Cara Anna

An elderly woman passes the blessing of Orthodox Easter baskets outside the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra religious complex in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

Credit: Cara Anna

Combined ShapeCaption
An elderly woman passes the blessing of Orthodox Easter baskets outside the Kyiv Pechersk Lavra religious complex in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

Credit: Cara Anna

Credit: Cara Anna

Combined ShapeCaption
An egg is on display at St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral as Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday, April 24, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

Credit: Cara Anna

An egg is on display at St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral as Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday, April 24, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

Credit: Cara Anna

Combined ShapeCaption
An egg is on display at St. Volodymyr’s Cathedral as Ukrainians celebrate Orthodox Easter on Sunday, April 24, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Ukrainians also marked two months since Russia’s invasion, praying for those on the front line and others trapped behind it. (AP Photo/Cara Anna)

Credit: Cara Anna

Credit: Cara Anna

Combined ShapeCaption
An Ukrainian woman bows to kiss a representation of the death bed of Christ, during an orthodox Easter service for Ukrainians, both residents and refugees, in Melzo, in the outskirts of Milan, Saturday night, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)

Credit: Alberto Pellaschiar

An Ukrainian woman bows to kiss a representation of the death bed of Christ, during an orthodox Easter service for Ukrainians, both residents and refugees, in Melzo, in the outskirts of Milan, Saturday night, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)

Credit: Alberto Pellaschiar

Combined ShapeCaption
An Ukrainian woman bows to kiss a representation of the death bed of Christ, during an orthodox Easter service for Ukrainians, both residents and refugees, in Melzo, in the outskirts of Milan, Saturday night, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)

Credit: Alberto Pellaschiar

Credit: Alberto Pellaschiar

Combined ShapeCaption
Yulia Kolyus, 44, and her husband Evgeny, 46, take part at an Easter religious service celebrated at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Yulia Kolyus, 44, and her husband Evgeny, 46, take part at an Easter religious service celebrated at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
Yulia Kolyus, 44, and her husband Evgeny, 46, take part at an Easter religious service celebrated at a church in Bucha, on the outskirts of Kyiv, on Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Credit: Emilio Morenatti

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian serviceman, left, and a woman carry a basket with Easter's food for blessing at the Saint Pantaleon church during the Easter celebration in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Ukrainian serviceman, left, and a woman carry a basket with Easter's food for blessing at the Saint Pantaleon church during the Easter celebration in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined ShapeCaption
Ukrainian serviceman, left, and a woman carry a basket with Easter's food for blessing at the Saint Pantaleon church during the Easter celebration in Kramatorsk, Ukraine, Sunday, April 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andriy Andriyenko)

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Credit: Andriy Andriyenko

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian woman prays during an orthodox Easter service for Ukrainians, both residents and refugees, in Melzo, in the outskirts of Milan, Saturday night, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)

Credit: Alberto Pellaschiar

A Ukrainian woman prays during an orthodox Easter service for Ukrainians, both residents and refugees, in Melzo, in the outskirts of Milan, Saturday night, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)

Credit: Alberto Pellaschiar

Combined ShapeCaption
A Ukrainian woman prays during an orthodox Easter service for Ukrainians, both residents and refugees, in Melzo, in the outskirts of Milan, Saturday night, April 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Alberto Pellaschiar)

Credit: Alberto Pellaschiar

Credit: Alberto Pellaschiar

In Other News
1
Critically endangered Sumatran tigers lose 3 to animal traps
2
US promises new aid to Ukraine in fight against Russia
3
At Gallipoli battlefields, travelers remember fallen Anzacs
4
AP-NORC poll: Many support Jackson court confirmation
5
Hunter Biden is prime target if Republicans win Congress
© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, , and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top