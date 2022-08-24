Ukraine marks Independence Day six months after start of war

“This is not a war. It is the destruction of the Ukrainian people," she said.

Wednesday’s holiday commemorates Ukraine’s 1991 declaration of independence from the Soviet Union.

A car bombing outside Moscow that killed the 29-year-old daughter of right-wing Russian political theorist Alexander Dugin on Saturday heightened fears that Russia might intensify attacks on Ukraine this week.

Russian officials have blamed Ukraine for the death of Darya Dugina, a nationalist Russian TV commentator. The car bomb exploded after she had attended a patriotic festival with her father, whom was widely believed to have been the intended target.

The Ukrainian government has denied any involvement.

Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24. Moscow's military encountered unexpectedly stiff Ukrainian resistance, and the six months of fighting has upended life in Ukraine and sent shock waves through the world economy.

In this handout photo taken from video released by Russian Defense Ministry Press Service on Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, a Russian Mi-28 anti-armor attack helicopter fires rockets on a mission at an undisclosed location in Ukraine. (Russian Defense Ministry Press Service via AP) Credit: Uncredited

Ukrainian servicemen fire to Russian positions from anti-aircraft gun in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy attends a news conference after the Crimea Platform Summit in Kyiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, Aug. 23, 2022. The Crimea Platform is an international consultation and coordination format to strengthen an international response to the ongoing Russia's occupation of Crimea. (AP Photo/Andrew Kravchenko) Credit: Andrew Kravchenko

Ukrainian servicemen prepare their weapon to fire Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko

Ukrainian servicemen prepare their weapon to fire Russian positions in Kharkiv region, Ukraine, early Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko) Credit: Andrii Marienko