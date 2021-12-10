Ukraine leader hopes for talks with Russia amid tensions

Zelenskyy said Friday that, with the support of the U.S. and Ukraine's European allies, he doesn't rule out direct talks between him and Putin — something he has proposed to the Russian leader several times to no avail.

“I see the support for this path from both our European partners and the U.S.,” Zelenskyy said.

Tensions between Moscow, Kyiv and its Western allies have worsened in recent weeks over the invasion fears.

Russian officials have repeatedly denied plans to attack Ukraine, and in turn blamed Kyiv for its own allegedly aggressive designs. Putin has urged the West to provide guarantees that would preclude NATO from expanding to Ukraine or deploying troops and weapons there.

Zelenskyy said Friday that the message he got from Biden during Thursday's call was the “Russia assured the U.S. and the whole world that it doesn't intend to continue the escalation against the territory of our independent state.”