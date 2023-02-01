Ukraine hails French gift of radar as 'cherry on the cake'

“This radar will be the cherry on the cake," he added. “That's why it will be called ‘Grand Master.’"

The French defense minister, Sebastien Lecornu, said the GM200's range of 250 kilometers (155 miles) would enable it to watch the skies over Kyiv and the Ukrainian capital's surrounding region, although it wasn't clear whether that's where Ukrainian forces intend to deploy it.

The radar is transportable on a truck. Thales says it can be deployed in 15 minutes and be moved to another location in 10 minutes, making it a harder target to hit.

The minister was gifted a small model of the radar at the ceremony and brandished it with a big grin above his head.

___

Credit: Christophe Ena Credit: Christophe Ena

