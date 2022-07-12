Ukraine granted extra EU aid of 1 billion euros

Ukraine said last week that its post-war reconstruction would cost $750 billion. Meanwhile, the government in Kyiv is estimated to need around 5 billion euros a month to keep the economy afloat.

Group of Seven countries, including the United States, have pledged to help Ukraine meet its short-term financing requirements in addition to providing military aid to Kyiv and imposing wide-ranging economic sanctions against Russia.

The five-month-old war is having worldwide economic and social reverberations, ranging from possible food shortages in Africa to energy-supply disruptions in the EU. These in turn are raising the risk of a global recession.

The EU on Thursday is expected to lower its forecast of bloc-wide economic growth in 2022 for the third time this year.

In May, the European Commission projected that EU gross domestic product would expand 2.7% in 2022, downgrading a forecast made in February of 4% growth. The February outlook was itself weaker than a November projection of 4.3% EU GDP growth this year.

Over the past two months, Russia has cut off or reduced natural gas deliveries to more than 10 EU countries and inflation in Europe has continued to surge. In June, inflation in the 19 countries that share the euro currency reached a record 8.6%.