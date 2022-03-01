Ukraine envoy, Facebook whistleblower to sit with Jill Biden

But the COVID-19 situation has improved in the year since.

The federal government recently made mask-wearing optional in much of the U.S., including Washington, and congressional leaders invited all members of the House and Senate to attend, thought a negative COVID-19 test result was required.

Lawmakers were not allowed to bring guests this year, but that prohibition apparently did not extend to the first lady.

Jill Biden followed up on her public show of support for Ukraine on Monday — when she wore a white mask with a sunflower, the country's national flower, to a public event at the White House — by inviting Markarova to sit with her for the nationally televised speech.

Tradition holds that the first lady invite guests who help personify policies and positions that are important to the administration. President Biden has rallied Western nations in opposition to Russian President Vladimir Putin's decision last week to launch a war against its smaller neighbor, Ukraine.

Haugen has said Facebook’s systems amplify online hate and extremism and fail to protect young people from harmful content, and said the company lacks any incentive to fix the problems. Her revelations last year shed light on an internal crisis at the company that provides free services to 3 billion people.

Haugen backed up her claims with a series of disclosures to the Securities and Exchange Commission that were also provided to Congress in redacted form by her legal team. The redacted versions given to Congress were obtained by a consortium of news organizations, including The Associated Press.

Gelsinger joined President Biden at the White House in January to announce that his company would build a $20 billion semiconductor manufacturing facility near Columbus, Ohio. The plant will help the U.S. produce semiconductor chips that are in high demand and short supply, contributing to supply chain disruptions. The plant will also create thousands of jobs, Biden and Gelsinger said.

The president's sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and Doug Emhoff, the husband of Vice President Kamala Harris, will also sit in the first lady's box.

But at least a half-dozen lawmakers were not expected in the House chamber after they reported positive COVID-19 tests. They include Reps. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., and Pete Aguilar, D-Calif., both members of the committee investigating last year’s Capitol riot, and Sen. Alex Padilla, D-Calif.

Republican Sen. Marco Rubio of Florida, cited a different reason for staying away from the speech.

“I’m just not taking any more COVID tests unless I’m sick,” he said.

—-

Associated Press writer Farnoush Amiri contributed to this report.

Caption A U.S. Capitol Police officer and security dog, walk on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation. Biden is aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Caption A U.S. Capitol Police officer and security dog, walk on Capitol Hill, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. President Joe Biden will deliver his first State of the Union address at a precipitous moment for the nation. Biden is aiming to navigate the country out of a pandemic, reboot his stalled domestic agenda and confront Russia’s aggression. (AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib) Credit: Mariam Zuhaib Credit: Mariam Zuhaib