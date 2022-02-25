Ukraine crisis worries Lebanon over its wheat reserves

And as the country is grapples with its own financial crisis, fears are growing about whether Lebanon can continue to subsidize wheat imports with soaring prices caused by Russia’s invasion.

Lebanon’s economic crisis has left around two thirds of the population of 6 million, including 1 million Syrian refugees, to live in poverty.

“Lebanon’s bank could say that they are completely incapable of continuing subsidies or I give you only a certain amount and anything above we cannot continue,” Salam said.

Salam urged the Lebanese public to not panic by buying bread as supplies will continue for the next month.

“Last week, we signed off on a number of ships that will cover the market for the next month or so. So please do not panic that the bread will be cut off tomorrow. “