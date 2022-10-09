Ukraine coach wants Euro success to help fight Putin

“We have a connection with the guys on the front line because they send messages to the players,” said Petrakov. “We feel they need our victory ... it is important for everybody to raise the spirits.”

Petrakov is 65 years old so he was free to leave Ukraine after the Russian invasion in February. But he chose to remain in his homeland along with his family.

“I cannot be in the military because of my age and I don’t have any special skills, but still I stay in Ukraine,” he said. “We live our lives day by day. Any day you never know what could happen because the people who are against us could do anything. Every day many people die in our country, it is hard to say what it will be like in 2024. I cannot predict.”

On the soccer field, Ukraine has a difficult task qualifying for Germany after being drawn in the same group as Euro 2020 finalists Italy and England. North Macedonia and Malta are also in the group.

Ukraine, which missed out on the upcoming World Cup when it was defeated by Wales in the playoffs, will likely have to play its home games at a neutral venue due to the war. It has been playing in Poland since the invasion.

“For my guys it is difficult,” Petrakov said. “They do not see their families. They want to finish the war as soon as possible and play in front of our fans in Kyiv, Lviv, maybe Kharkiv, we don’t know.

“It is more important to finish the war and stop killing people. That is most important for us.”

Russia has been banned from competing by FIFA and UEFA and Petrakov insists the sanctions must continue.

“We have said before, ‘How can they compete when their military kill our children, kill our women and kill our men?’” he said. “The rules decide that they cannot compete when they are acting like this.

“We have already said it, we are totally against it, so we hope it will not be allowed till the end of the war. Russians have supported Putin and they have shown it clearly, so it is not possible.”

