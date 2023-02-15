Ukraine admitted into UN fund that supports small farmers

Membership in IFAD will give farmers access to both grants and loans, as well as supplementary funds, officials said. IFAD has provided more than $24 billion to fund projects in developing countries since 1978.

Ukraine’s membership in IFAD — in discussion since 2016 — also recognizes Ukraine’s role as a major global producer and exporter of wheat, corn and sunflower oil, as the ripple effects of the war shake the global supply chain.

“Despite the war, Ukraine is still committed to contributing to global food security, to defuse the food crisis and save millions of people from hunger," Yaroslav Melnyk, Ukraine’s ambassador to Italy, said after membership was conferred.

“However, this requires international assistance and investment, in particular ... support to increase exports and to perform the sowing and harvesting campaigns," he said.