UK watchdog softens position on Microsoft Activision deal

The Competition and Markets Authority said it no longer thinks the $69 billion deal will result in a "substantial lessening of competition" for console games in the U.K., an update to provisional findings issued last month based on new evidence.

The all-cash deal is set to be the biggest in the history of the tech industry. But it faces stiff opposition from rival Sony and is being examined by regulators in the U.S. and Europe over fears that it would give Microsoft control of popular game franchises like Call of Duty.