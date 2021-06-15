UK watchdog examines Apple-Google mobile system control

Apple did not reply immediately to a request for comment.

The watchdog said it's examining whether the role Apple and Google have in mobile ecosystems is stifling competition in digital markets and whether it could lead to reduced innovation and higher prices, either for devices and apps or for other goods and services because their makers face higher digital advertising prices.

“Apple and Google control the major gateways through which people download apps or browse the web on their mobiles," CMA chief executive Andrea Coscelli said. “We’re looking into whether this could be creating problems for consumers and the businesses that want to reach people through their phones.”

The study adds to the scrutiny that U.S. tech giants are facing in the U.K. and elsewhere in Europe. British regulators this month opened an investigation into Facebook's use of data in classified ad and online dating services and also said they will have a role overseeing Google's phase-out of ad-tracking technology from Chrome.