BreakingNews
Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for not following orders after traffic fatality

UK watchdog decides not to investigate Microsoft's AI partnership with France's Mistral

British regulators say they don’t need to open a competition investigation into Microsoft’s partnership with French artificial intelligence company Mistral, a month after asking for industry feedback on the deal

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Nation & World
4 minutes ago
X

LONDON (AP) — British regulators said Friday they don't need to open a competition investigation into Microsoft's partnership with French artificial intelligence company Mistral, a month after asking for industry feedback on the deal.

Microsoft announced earlier this year that it was partnering with the buzzy French startup in a move that that could lessen the software giant's reliance on ChatGPT-maker OpenAI for supplying the next wave of chatbots and other generative AI products.

The Competion and Markets Authority said in a brief update that the tie-up “does not qualify for investigation" under U.K. merger rules.

The watchdog had said in April that it was seeking comments from “interested third parties,” before deciding whether to carry out an in-depth antitrust investigation.

By deciding not to probe the deal, "the CMA confirmed that the structure of the partnership between Mistral and Microsoft does not grant sufficient rights/influence to Microsoft," Alex Haffner, competition partner at U.K. law firm Fladgate, said by email.

The watchdog is still looking into Microsoft's hiring of key staff from another startup, Inflection AI, as well as Amazon's $4 billion investment in San Francisco-based Anthropic. It didn't provide updates on those reviews, which were announced at the same time last month.

Nor has it issued an update on its review of Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI since it asked for comments on that deal in December.

In Other News
1
Scottie Scheffler arrested at PGA Championship for not following orders...
2
Vatican revamps norms to evaluate visions of Mary as it adapts to...
3
Putin concludes a trip to China by emphasizing its strategic and...
4
GOP advances Garland contempt charges after White House exerts...
5
French police fatally shoot a man suspected of setting fire to a...
© 2024 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top