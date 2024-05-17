UK watchdog decides not to investigate Microsoft's AI partnership with France's Mistral

The Competion and Markets Authority said in a brief update that the tie-up “does not qualify for investigation" under U.K. merger rules.

The watchdog had said in April that it was seeking comments from “interested third parties,” before deciding whether to carry out an in-depth antitrust investigation.

By deciding not to probe the deal, "the CMA confirmed that the structure of the partnership between Mistral and Microsoft does not grant sufficient rights/influence to Microsoft," Alex Haffner, competition partner at U.K. law firm Fladgate, said by email.

The watchdog is still looking into Microsoft's hiring of key staff from another startup, Inflection AI, as well as Amazon's $4 billion investment in San Francisco-based Anthropic. It didn't provide updates on those reviews, which were announced at the same time last month.

Nor has it issued an update on its review of Microsoft's partnership with OpenAI since it asked for comments on that deal in December.