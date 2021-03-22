UK unveils plan for smaller, more high-tech armed forces

Defense Secretary Ben Wallace said the British Army would shrink from 76,500 soldiers to 72,500 by 2025. He said the army hadn't been at its “established strength” of 82,500 for several years.

Wallace said the military would no longer be “overstretched and underequipped” and that new investment in equipment, infrastructure and technology “marks a shift from mass mobilization to information age speed, readiness and relevance for confronting the threats of the future.”