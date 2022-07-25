UK to host 2023 Eurovision after Ukraine ruled too risky

The fate of the 2023 contest had featured in talks between Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Johnson said the two had agreed that “wherever Eurovision 2023 is held, it must celebrate the country and people of Ukraine.”

“As we are now hosts, the U.K. will honor that pledge directly – and put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends,” Johnson said.

Ukraine has won the contest twice and hosted Eurovision in 2005 and 2017. The competition has been held in Britain eight times, most recently in 1998, the year after the U.K. last won.

The BBC said bidding to be the host city for the 2023 contest will open next week.

Founded in 1956 to help unite a continent scarred by World War II, Eurovision has grown to include more than 40 countries, including non-European nations such as Israel and Australia.

Organizers strive to keep pop and politics apart — banning overtly political symbols and lyrics — but global tensions have often imposed themselves on the contest. Russia was kicked out of this year’s competition because of its invasion of Ukraine in February.

