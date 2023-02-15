UK: Thief admits stealing thousands of chocolate Easter eggs

Prosecutors said Tuesday that Joby Pool, 32, used a metal grinder to break through a gate at an industrial park in Telford, central England, on Saturday, then used a stolen semi truck to tow away a trailer loaded with Cadbury Creme Eggs and other chocolate goods worth more than 31,000 pounds ($38,000).

West Mercia Police tweeted Monday that shortly after the break-in, officers stopped a vehicle “presumably purporting to be the Easter bunny” on a highway and arrested a man on suspicion of theft.