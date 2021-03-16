UK shifts policy focus toward India and Pacific post Brexit

As part of the new policy, Britain is applying for partner status in the Association of South East Asian Nations, and Johnson will travel to India next month for his first major international visit since the U.K. left the European Union. The Royal Navy aircraft carrier HMS Queen Elizabeth will be sent to region later this year for its first operational deployment.

The government also says it will make climate change and preserving biodiversity its top priority over the next decade. The new priorities are the result of a year-long review of Britain’s security, defense, international development and foreign policy.