UK seeks to avert shortages with COVID tests for food staff

The move marks a reversal for Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s government, which until now had resisted pressure from food industry leaders who said they were being left shorthanded because so many of their workers were being told to self-isolate. While the government and supermarket bosses say there is no shortage of food, newspapers and TV news reports have shown pictures of empty supermarket shelves in recent days, raising fears of panic buying by anxious consumers.

“As we manage this virus and do everything we can to break chains of transmission, daily contact testing of workers in this vital sector will help to minimize the disruption caused by rising cases in the coming weeks, while ensuring workers are not put at risk,” Health Secretary Sajid Javid said in a statement.