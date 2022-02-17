UK scraps 'golden visas' amid Russian money concerns

The Home Office said the Tier 1 investor visa route has given opportunities for “corrupt elites to access the U.K." It said that in some cases, the visas have “given rise to security concerns, including people acquiring their wealth illegitimately and being associated with wider corruption.”

The visa route, which was introduced in 2008, offered residency to people investing 2 million pounds ($2.7 million) or more in the U.K. and allows their families to join them. It will be shut to all new applicants from all nationalities with immediate effect, the government said.