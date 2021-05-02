UK rushes to increase aid to India's health care system

Private fundraising efforts are also taking place throughout Britain, where 1.4 million people have Indian roots.

“The terrible images we have seen in India in recent weeks are all the more powerful because of the close and enduring connection between the people of the U.K. and India,’’ Johnson said.

“I am deeply moved by the surge of support the British people have provided to the people of India and am pleased the U.K. government has been able to play our part in providing life-saving assistance.”

At the U.K.’s largest Hindu temple, volunteers are trying to raise 500,000 pounds ($690,000) by racking up 7,600 kilometers (4,722 miles) on stationary bikes — roughly the distance from London to Delhi — in 48 hours.

The British Asian Trust, a charity founded by Prince Charles, raised 1.5 million pounds to buy oxygen concentrators, which extract oxygen from the air. Sikh group Khalsa Aid raised money to buy 200 boxes of oxygen concentrators that Virgin Atlantic flew to Delhi free of charge on Saturday.

___

Body of a COVID-19 victim is wheeled in a ground that has been converted into a crematorium in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 1, 2021. India on Saturday set yet another daily global record with 401,993 new cases, taking its tally to more than 19.1 million. Another 3,523 people died in the past 24 hours, raising the overall fatalities to 211,853, according to the Health Ministry. Experts believe both figures are an undercount. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma) Credit: Amit Sharma Credit: Amit Sharma

COVID-19 patients receive oxygen outside a Gurdwara, a Sikh house of worship, in New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 1, 2021. India on Saturday set yet another daily global record with 401,993 new cases, taking its tally to more than 19.1 million. Another 3,523 people died in the past 24 hours, raising the overall fatalities to 211,853, according to the Health Ministry. Experts believe both figures are an undercount. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma) Credit: Amit Sharma Credit: Amit Sharma

A man runs to escape heat emitting from the multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims at a crematorium in the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Thursday, April 29, 2021. (AP Photo/Amit Sharma) Credit: Amit Sharma Credit: Amit Sharma

A worker carries wood on a hand cart as multiple funeral pyres of COVID-19 victims burn at a crematorium on the outskirts of New Delhi, India, Saturday, May 1, 2021. India on Saturday set yet another daily global record with 401,993 new cases, taking its tally to more than 19.1 million. Another 3,523 people died in the past 24 hours, raising the overall fatalities to 211,853, according to the Health Ministry. Experts believe both figures are an undercount. (AP Photo/Ishant Chauhan) Credit: Ishant Chauhan Credit: Ishant Chauhan