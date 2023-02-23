UK ruling delivers rare victory for Beirut blast victims

“It’s the first time there is an actual judgment on this matter in reputable courts,” Abousleiman, also a former Lebanese labor minister, said. The ruling "certainly will open the door for potential justice in courts overseas.”

Mariana Foudoulian, whose sister Gaia died in the explosion, called the judgment a “very important step."

“Through this judgment, we can try to access more important details,” Foudoulian told the AP. “This does give us some hope.”

The civil suit against Savaro Ltd. was filed in August 2021. Soon after, UK authorities blocked the firm's attempts to dissolve the company. It remains unclear who the owner of the company is. The listed owners are agents from a corporate services firm, investigative journalists from Lebanese and international outlets reported. The High Court of Justice in June 2022 ordered the company to reveal its true owners, though the firm never has done so.

Elsewhere, the Swiss foundation Accountability Now and some of the victims' families filed a lawsuit in Texas against U.S.-Norwegian geophysical services group TGS, which owns a company that allegedly sub-chartered the ship carrying the ammonium nitrate in 2012. Foundation officials said they hoped it would force the company to disclose communications with other parties being investigated.