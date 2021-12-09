UK reports unprecedented jump in early season bird flu cases

To control the spread of the disease, poultry producers must kill all birds at sites where infections are confirmed. In addition, they have been ordered to keep all birds inside or under nets to stop them from coming in contact with wild fowl, and to implement strict hygiene measures.

While the number of birds culled so far this season sounds large, it is relatively small compared with the number of birds on U.K. poultry farms. Between the beginning of August and the end of October, poultry producers slaughtered about 20 million birds a week, according to the latest government statistics.

“In terms of food supply impact, it’s actually a relatively small number,” Middlemiss said of flu-related culling.

The situation in Britain is part of a larger trend across Europe, where authorities are seeing more frequent outbreaks of avian flu, Middlemiss said.

Although researchers don’t know the reasons for the trend, one theory is that climate change has altered the migration patterns of wild birds, she said.

“The birds migrate to the north of Russia over the summer and mix with other birds and other global flight pathways there and they exchange the viruses, so it’s quite plausible that with climate change and change in pathways different mixing is going on,” Middlemiss said. “But that hasn’t been fully investigated yet.”