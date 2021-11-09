UK publisher begins appeal over Meghan privacy lawsuit

Publisher Associated Newspapers is fighting back against Meghan Markle, 40, who sued it for invasion of privacy and copyright infringement over five February 2019 articles in the Mail on Sunday and on the MailOnline website that reproduced large portions of a letter she wrote to her father, Thomas Markle. The letter was written after the American's 2018 marriage to Prince Harry.

A High Court judge sided with Markle in February, ruling that the paper's publication of the letter was “manifestly excessive and hence unlawful.”