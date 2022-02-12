UK prime minister contacted by police over lockdown parties

Johnson has denied any wrongdoing, but he is alleged to have been at up to six of the 12 events in his 10 Downing St. office and other government buildings that are being investigated by the police.

He has acknowledged attending a “bring your own booze” party in the No 10 garden in May 2020 during the first lockdown, but insisted he believed it would be a work event.

He also allegedly attended a gathering organised by his wife, Carrie, in the official Downing Street residence, during which ABBA songs were reportedly heard.

The police force has written to about 50 people, including the prime minister and his wife, asking for them to account for their activities on the dates under investigation.

The force said questionnaires must be responded to within seven days. They have the same status as information given in an interview under police caution.