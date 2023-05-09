UK police under fire over coronation protester arrests

“I said for the record I won’t accept the apology," Smith said, adding that the group "will be taking action.”

The U.K.'s recently passed Public Order Act, introduced in response to civil disobedience by environmental groups, allows police to search demonstrators for items including locks and glue and imposes penalties of up to 12 months in prison for protesters who block roads or interfere with “national infrastructure.”

Police said the Republic members had items that could be used to “lock on” to infrastructure. Republic said the items were ties for their placards and police acknowledged its “investigation has been unable to prove intent to use them to lock on and disrupt the event.”

“We regret that those six people arrested were unable to join the wider group of protesters in Trafalgar Square and elsewhere on the procession route,” police said.

The Conservative government defended police handling of the protests, London Mayor Sadiq Khan, a member of the Labour Party, requested “further clarity” from the force. He said the right to peaceful protest is an integral part of democracy.

Conservative lawmaker David Davis said the new powers of arrest were too broad.

“No-one wants a day ruined, but the right to put up placards is virtually absolute in British democracy,” he told the BBC on Tuesday.

The Metropolitan Police force is already under intense pressure after a series of scandals involving its treatment of women and minorities. Confidence in the force plummeted after a serving officer raped and killed a young woman in London in 2020.

An independent review commissioned after the murder said the force was riddled with racism, misogyny and homophobia. ___

Follow AP's coverage of King Charles III at https://apnews.com/hub/king-charles-iii

Credit: AP Credit: AP

Credit: AP Credit: AP