UK police officer admits killing woman abducted on walk home

Wayne Couzens previously admitted kidnapping and raping Sarah Everard, a marketing executive who went missing on March 3. Couzens entered a guilty plea to murder during a hearing at London’s Central Criminal Court, appearing by video link from Belmarsh high-security prison.

A major police investigation was launched after Everhard's disappearance. Her body was found a week later in woodland more than 50 miles (80 kilometers) southeast of London.