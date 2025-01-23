UK police make arrest after 5 people are injured in knife attack in south London

Police also said a 30-year-old man was arrested nearby on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and possession of an offensive weapon. He was also taken to hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“Based on initial enquiries we believe all those involved knew each other," said Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, local policing commander for south London. "Therefore we do not believe there is any wider risk to the public.”

The London Ambulance Service said one of the injured was taken to a major trauma center in London.

“We sent a number of resources to the scene, including ambulance crews, a paramedic in a fast response car, an incident response officer, members of our Tactical Response Unit and London’s Air Ambulance,” the service said.

The incident comes on the day that a teenager faced sentencing for fatally stabbing three girls at a Taylor Swift-themed summer dance class in the northwestern English town of Southport.