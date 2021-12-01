UK police investigating antisemitic hate crime in London

The Community Security Trust, a charity that monitors antisemitic incidents, said the open-top bus was full of people celebrating the first night of Hanukkah on Oxford Street, one of the British capital's busiest shopping streets. It said the party was “interrupted by an extremely hostile, threatening and abusive group of men.”

Video taken from the bus appeared to show the men shouting and making obscene hand gestures and Nazi salutes at the people on the privately hired bus.