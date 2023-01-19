UK police investigate disappearance of couple with newborn

“I beseech you to find a way to turn yourself and your wee one into the police as soon as possible, so you and he or she can be protected,” he said in an audio message issued through the Independent newspaper. “Only then can a process of healing and recovery begin, however long it may take, however difficult it may be.”

Police say they have no evidence the three have come to “intentional harm.” Detectives say Marten and Gordon have been using cash and taking other steps to avoid being found.

“We just need to ensure they are OK, especially the baby, and do not require any medical assistance for any underlying issues,” Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford said.