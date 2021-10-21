UK police charge 25-year-old man with lawmaker's murder

Authorities say a 25-year-old British man with Somali heritage, Ali Harbi Ali, has been charged in the death of David Amess. The case shook a nation accustomed to having face-to-face contact with its leaders.

“We will submit to the court that this murder has a terrorist connection, namely that it had both religious and ideological motivations,’’ said Nick Price of the Crown Prosecution Service. “He has also been charged with the preparation of terrorist acts."