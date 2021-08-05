UK police arrest 11 over racist abuse after Euros final

Roberts said the Football Policing Unit is “seeking engagement” with the players themselves to offer support and to seek their input on the investigation and any subsequent prosecutions.

The three Black players targeted were part of a young England squad that has been widely praised for its diversity and social conscience. Rashford, for one, has been at the forefront of a campaign against child poverty that convinced the British government to restore free lunches for thousands of poor children amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Those arrested so far range in age from 18 to 63. They have all either been released while under further investigation or posted bail with orders to return to court at a later date.

The abuse was widely condemned. Prince William, the president of the English Football Association, said he was “sickened” by the racism aimed at the England players.