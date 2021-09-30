UK 'no longer the laggard' of G-7 economies after upgrades

The biggest driver of Britain's upward revision in the second quarter was household spending, which contributed four percentage points of the 5.5% increase. The country's pandemic restrictions were eased in April to allow outdoor and lifted in May.

The hard-hit hospitality sector did particularly well, benefiting further from the rescheduling of soccer's 2020 European Championship, which saw England advance to the final.

Though recent surveys suggest that growth has slowed since the end of the second quarter, there are hopes that the economy may be back at its pre-pandemic level by the end of 2021 or early next year.

Economists cautioned that recent supply chain issues, which are partly blamed on labor shortages related to Britain's departure from the European Union, are set to curtail growth in the fall.

The problems confronting the economy have been particularly evident over the past week. A shortage of truck drivers, tens of thousands of whom left the U.K. after Brexit, led to panic-buying of fuel and long lines at filling stations.

