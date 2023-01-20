UK leader Rishi Sunak fined for failing to wear seat belt

Sunak, 42, has apologized for making an "error of judgment" while recording a message for Instagram from the back of an official government car during a visit to northwest England on Thursday.

The Lancashire Police force said it had looked into video “circulating on social media showing an individual failing to wear a seat belt while a passenger in a moving car in Lancashire.” The force said, without naming Sunak, that it had “issued a 42-year-old man from London with a conditional offer of fixed penalty.”