UK launches inquiry into mortuary abuse of '100 victims'

Fuller pleaded guilty on Thursday to murdering Wendy Knell, 25, and Caroline Pierce, 20, in two separate attacks in the town of Tunbridge Wells in 1987. He had previously admitted to 51 other offences, including 44 charges relating to 78 identified victims in mortuaries where he was working as an electrician. Identified victims included three children under the age of 18 and others older than 85 between 2008 and November 2020.

He filmed himself carrying out the attacks at mortuaries inside the now closed Kent and Sussex Hospital and the Tunbridge Wells Hospital, in Pembury, where he worked in electrical maintenance roles since 1989.

Hospitals have been asked to urgently review practices with regards to effective CCTV coverage, all entry and access points controlled by swipe access, risk assessment and appropriate security checks.

The new inquiry replaces the investigation that is already being carried out by the trust that runs the hospitals concerned.

Javid said the inquiry will be split into two parts, with an interim report published early next year and a second final report looking at the broader national picture and the wider lessons for the NHS.

“This is a profoundly upsetting case that has involved distressing offences within the health service," said Javid. "The victims are not just those family members and friends who have been abused in this most horrific of ways, they are also those that are left behind.”