UK and Japan reach new defense deal amid Russia concerns

Kishida's first official visit to the U.K. as prime minister was marked with an overflight of London by three Royal Air Force planes.

Japan has condemned Russia’s invasion and joined Western nations in imposing sanctions against Moscow. Japan also has supplied Ukraine with helmets and other non-lethal military aid.

Japan is concerned Russia’s invasion of Ukraine could have an impact in East Asia, where China’s military has grown increasingly assertive and threatened to unite with Chinese-claimed Taiwan by force if necessary.

Britain has announced an “Indo-Pacific tilt” in its foreign policy in the wake of its departure from the European Union in 2020, and sees Japan as its key East Asian ally.

Chris Hughes, a professor of international politics and Japanese studies at the University of Warwick, said Kishida’s visit “will further consolidate a U.K.-Japan 'quasi-alliance’ that has been worked on for the last decade or more.”

He said U.K.-Japan relations are “becoming much stronger in security, but they will be tested by seeing how far Japan will be forthcoming to do more in security with the U.K. outside its own East Asia region and, likewise, how far the U.K. can sustain substantive cooperation with Japan outside its region with the ongoing Ukraine crisis.”

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre left, stands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, foreground, as they review an Honour Guard, during a welcoming ceremony in Westminster, London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The leaders of Britain and Japan met in London to announce a new defense agreement against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dan Kitwood Credit: Dan Kitwood Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, centre left, stands with Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, foreground, as they review an Honour Guard, during a welcoming ceremony in Westminster, London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The leaders of Britain and Japan met in London to announce a new defense agreement against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Dan Kitwood Credit: Dan Kitwood

Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, speaks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during their meeting, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The leaders of Britain and Japan met in London to announce a new defense agreement against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. (Stefan Rousseau//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau Combined Shape Caption Britain's Prime Minister Boris Johnson, right, speaks to Japan's Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, during their meeting, at 10 Downing Street, in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. The leaders of Britain and Japan met in London to announce a new defense agreement against the backdrop of the war in Ukraine. (Stefan Rousseau//Pool Photo via AP) Credit: Stefan Rousseau Credit: Stefan Rousseau

Combined Shape Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leaves after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham Combined Shape Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leaves after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Combined Shape Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves at the media as he leaves after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham Combined Shape Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida waves at the media as he leaves after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham

Combined Shape Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leaves after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham Combined Shape Caption Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida leaves after his meeting with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, at 10 Downing Street in London, Thursday, May 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham Credit: Matt Dunham