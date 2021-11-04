UK interest rates set to rise amid high inflation

Financial markets think the bank is more likely than not to raise its main interest rate from the record low of 0.1% to 0.25% to rein in surging consumer prices stemming from high energy costs, labor shortages and other factors as the global economy recovers from the pandemic.

If the Bank of England does raise rates, it would be the first central bank among the Group of Seven leading economies to do so. On Tuesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve left interest rates unchanged as it announced it would start winding down the stimulus program it put in place during the pandemic to keep a lid on inflation.