UK inflation hits decade high ahead of central bank meeting

The Office for National Statistics found that inflation rose by 5.1% in the year to November, up dramatically from October's 4.2%. The increase was more than the 4.8% consensus of economists' forecasts and takes the level of inflation up to its highest level since September 2011.

The increase is likely to pile on the pressure on rate-setters to raise interest rates on Thursday as inflation is running at more than double the central bank's target of 2%. However, most economists think they will opt against raising the benchmark rate from the current record low of 0.1% because of the huge uncertainty surrounding the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus.