UK inflation dips slightly in August

Tombs estimates that the inflation rate will now peak at around 11% next month and may drop to the Bank of England’s 2% target by the end of next year.

Gasoline prices fell 7.5% to 175.2 pence ($2.01) a liter in August as oil prices dropped on international markets, the ONS said. While the decline brought welcome relief to motorists, the cost of fuel is still 32% higher than it was a year ago.

But there was no relief at the grocery store. A jump in the cost of milk, cheese and eggs drove food prices up 13.1% in the year through August, the ONS said.

Electricity prices rose 54% in the period and natural gas prices rose almost 96%.