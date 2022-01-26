UK government holds breath as it awaits 'partygate' report

Johnson has urged his critics to wait for Gray's conclusions, but his "wait and see" defense weakened Tuesday when police said they had opened a criminal investigation into some of the gatherings.

London’s Metropolitan Police force said at “a number of events” at Johnson’s Downing Street office and other government buildings met the force’s criteria for investigating the “most serious and flagrant” breaches of coronavirus rules.

Gray is investigating claims that government staff held late-night soirees, boozy parties and “wine time Fridays” while Britain was under coronavirus restrictions in 2020 and 2021.

The “partygate” allegations have infuriated many in Britain, who were barred from meeting with friends and family for months in 2020 and 2021 to curb the spread of COVID-19. Tens of thousands of people were fined by police for breaking the rules.

Johnson and his allies have tried, without much success, to calm a scandal that is consuming government energies that could be better spent confronting the international crisis over Russia’s military build-up near Ukraine and a far-from-finished coronavirus pandemic.

Johnson has apologized for attending one event, a “bring your own booze” gathering in the garden of his Downing Street offices in May 2020, but said he had considered the party a work gathering that fell within the rules

His office and supporters have also defended a June 2020 surprise birthday party for the prime minister inside Downing Street.

Loyal lawmaker Conor Burns said Johnson didn't know about the gathering in advance.

“It was not a premeditated, organized party … He was, in a sense, ambushed with a cake,” Burns told Channel 4 News.

Caption An anti-Brexit protester holds up an anti-government placard by Parliament Square, in London, Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022. London police said Tuesday they were investigating Downing Street lockdown parties in 2020 to determine if U.K. government officials violated coronavirus restrictions, putting further pressure on Prime Minister Boris Johnson. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham) Credit: Matt Dunham