UK, German fighter jets intercept Russian plane near Estonia

U.K. armed forces minister James Heappey said “this joint U.K. and German deployment in the Baltics clearly demonstrates our collective resolve to challenge any potential threat to NATO’s borders, whilst demonstrating our combined strength.”

Such interceptions are routine —- even before Russia invaded Ukraine last year, NATO planes were involved in about 400 interceptions a year with Russian aircraft. But the incident comes amid heightened tensions after a collision between a Russian jet and a U.S. drone over the Black Sea.

Washington and Moscow gave conflicting accounts of Tuesday's incident. The U.S. said a Russian Su-27 fighter jet struck the propeller of a MQ-9 Reaper drone, and U.S. forces had to bring down the unmanned craft. Russia said the drone crashed after making a "sharp maneuver."

The incident appeared to be the first time since the height of the Cold War that a U.S. aircraft was brought down after an encounter with a Russian warplane. It highlighted the risk of confrontation between Russia and the West amid the war in Ukraine.