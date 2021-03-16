UK funds street lights, CCTV amid anger over woman's killing

“Ultimately, we must drive out violence against women and girls and make every part of the criminal justice system work to better protect and defend them,” Johnson said in a statement.

Everard vanished March 3 while walking home in south London's Clapham, an urban neighborhood. Her remains were found in Kent, southeast of London, about a week later. Wayne Couzens, a serving officer with the Metropolitan Police, was charged with her kidnapping and murder.

On Tuesday, Couzens appeared by video link at London's Central Criminal Court for a brief hearing. The 48-year-old, who is remanded in a high-security prison in southeast London, spoke to confirm his name and birthdate.

A plea hearing is planned on Jul. 9, and a trial is expected in late October.