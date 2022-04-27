UK fraud investigators step up inquiry into Liberty Steel

The Serious Fraud Office opened an investigation last year after Greensill Capital's collapse forced the owner of Liberty Steel, which has thousands of staff in the U.K., to seek a government bailout. British media have reported that Cameron lobbied government officials, including Treasury chief Rishi Sunak and then-Health Secretary Matt Hancock, on behalf of Greensill.

The fraud office said Wednesday that it is investigating possible fraud, fraudulent trading and money laundering in relation to companies within GFG, also known as the Gupta Family Group Alliance, including “financing arrangements” with Greensill. Investigators have requested documents, including balance sheets, annual reports and correspondence related to the investigation, the agency said.