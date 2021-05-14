UK fraud agency probes Liberty Steel owner's Greensill links

On Thursday, Cameron testified before lawmakers on his activities for Greensill, which he insisted was motivated by a desire to help support British workers and businesses “in the economic turmoil caused by COVID” and not by the prospect of making millions from his Greensill shares.

Opposition parties are calling for tougher rules on contacts between business representatives and government officials, saying Britain’s laxly enforced lobbying regulations leave the door open to corruption.

The Financial Conduct Authority, Britain's financial regulatory body, has already announced a formal investigation into Greensill’s collapse after receiving allegations that it said were “potentially criminal in nature.”

The Financial Times newspaper has previously reported that Gupta’s companies handed suspicious invoices to Greensill, which the finance company paid for. In response, GFG Alliance said the invoices were for products it expected to perhaps sell in the future.