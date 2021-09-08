UK, France grapple with surge in migrant Channel crossings

The money has not yet been paid, and U.K. Home Secretary Priti Patel has suggested she could withhold it if France does not do more to stop the smuggling boats from departing. She will talk with French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin during a two-day G-7 interior ministers’ meeting in London that begins Wednesday.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said stopping the crossings depended largely on the French authorities.

“We depend to a large extent on what the French are doing, but clearly as time goes on and this problem continues, we are going to have to make sure that we use every possible tactic at our disposal to stop what I think is a vile trade and a manipulation of people’s hopes,” he told lawmakers in the House of Commons.

Refugee charities said the tough talk from the British government was pointless, and urged the government to make it easier for asylum-seekers to safely come to the U.K.

Bella Sankey, director of Detention Action, said Patel should “reach an agreement with her French counterpart to develop a humanitarian visa which would give safe passage to those likely to be recognized as refugees in the U.K.”

French lawmaker Pierre-Henri Dumont, who represents the Calais region of northern France, said authorities there were doing all they could.

“The fact is, we’ve got 300 to 400 kilometers (190 to 250 miles) of shore to monitor every day and every night, and it’s quite impossible to have police officers every 100 meters (330 feet) because of the length of the shore,” he told the BBC.

“We cannot stop all the crossings,” he added. “We need to address the causes of migration.”

___

Caption Britain's Home Secretary Priti Patel, right, welcomes Ambassador of France to the UK Catherine Colonna at the Federal Ministry of the Interior, Building and Community to a reception at Lancaster House, London, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021 ahead of a meeting with G7 Interior & Security Ministers. (Ian West/PA via AP) Credit: Ian West Credit: Ian West

Caption A group of people thought to be migrants are brought ashore from the local lifeboat at Dungeness in Kent, after being picked-up following a small boat incident in the Channel, England, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/PA(/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller

Caption A group of people thought to be migrants are escorted to shore in Kingsdown, after being intercepted by an RNLI crew following a small boat incident in the Channel, in Kent, England, Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021. (Gareth Fuller/PA via AP) Credit: Gareth Fuller Credit: Gareth Fuller