UK foreign secretary visits Bosnia to pledge support

During her one-day trip, Truss will meet with top Bosnian officials and announce plans to deepen “security and economic partnership with (the country) in the face of secessionists and Russian attempts to influence and destabilize” it, the U.K. Foreign Office said in a statement.

Truss will also address Bosnia’s multi-ethnic armed forces to urge support for Ukraine with a message that “Russia’s aggression cannot be appeased. It must be met with strength,” it added.