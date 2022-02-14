UK firm on Chagos Islands claim after Mauritius plants flag

Britain’s Foreign Office said Monday that the U.K. “has no doubt as to our sovereignty over the British Indian Ocean Territory, which we have held continuously since 1814.”

“Mauritius has never held sovereignty over the territory and the U.K. does not recognize its claim,” it said in a statement.

The displaced residents have fought for years in the courts for the right to return to their home islands, which the U.K. calls the British Indian Ocean Territory. In 2019 the International Court of Justice and the United Nations General Assembly both told Britain to give up control of the islands, which it held on to after Mauritius gained independence in 1968.

The international court said in a non-binding opinion that Britain had unlawfully carved up Mauritius, an archipelago nation whose main island is some 2,000 kilometers (1,200 miles) off the southeast coast of Africa.

Successive British governments have expressed regret about the way the islanders were removed but have not allowed them to return or heeded the non-binding international opinions.

In 2020 Britain said it would “cede sovereignty of the territory to Mauritius when it is no longer required for defence purposes.”