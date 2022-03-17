UK ferry operator halts sailings before 'major announcement'

“We have instructed our members to remain onboard and are demanding our members across P&O’s UK operations are protected, and that the secretary of state intervenes to save UK seafarers from the dole queue,” he said.

P&O told passengers on Twitter that it would be unable to run for the next few hours. “Our port teams will guide you and travel will be arranged via an alternative operator,'' it said.

The company operates ferries between the UK and France, Ireland and the Netherlands. P&O, which transports passengers and freight, is owned by Dubai-based logistics giant DP World.

The COVID-19 outbreak had prompted the company to warn in May 2020 that around 1,100 workers could lose their jobs as part of a plan to make the business “viable and sustainable.''