UK energy company BP's profits double to $27.7 billion

The London-based company said underlying replacement cost profit, which excludes one-time items and fluctuations in the value of inventories, jumped to $27.7 billion in 2022 from $12.8 billion a year earlier. Last year’s figure beat the $26.8 billion BP earned in 2008, when tensions in Iran and Nigeria pushed world oil prices close to more than $147 a barrel.

BP also increased its quarterly dividend by 10% and announced plans to buy back $2.75 billion of stock from shareholders.