UK deputy medical chief Van-Tam to step down in March

Van-Tam became a household name for his frequent appearances at the government’s televised COVID-19 news briefings, and is known for his no-nonsense style and engaging analogies that helped explain the coronavirus to the public.

He gained popularity with his soccer analogies — he warned for example that the “final whistle hasn’t blown” for the pandemic in November. Earlier, he compared positive vaccine trials to scoring in a penalty shoot-out, and said the results showed that “the goalkeeper can be beaten.”