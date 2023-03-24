UK demonstrators protest Israeli leader's visit to London

Israel faces a national crisis over the government’s plans to overhaul the judicial system. They have ignited Israel’s biggest protests in history and sparked rare dissent from across Israeli society, including military reservists, navy veterans, high-tech businesspeople and former officials.

As thousands of people took to the streets across the country on Thursday, Netanyahu, who is on trial for corruption, defiantly pledged to proceed with the overhaul hours after his coalition passed a law making it harder to remove him from office.