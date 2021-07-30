Ship tied to Israel billionaire reportedly attacked off Oman

The contradicting information offered by the British military and Zodiac Management could not be immediately clarified.

They described the attack as “piracy,” without elaborating.

“At the time of the incident the vessel was in the northern Indian Ocean, traveling from Dar es Salaam to Fujairah with no cargo onboard,” the statement said.

Satellite tracking data from MarineTraffic.com showed the vessel had been near where British officials said the attack occurred.

Oman did not acknowledge an attack and officials there did not respond to requests for comment. The U.S. Navy's 5th Fleet, which patrols the Mideast, did not respond to a request for comment.

The incident comes amid heightened tensions over Iran's tattered nuclear deal and as negotiations over restoring the accord have stalled in Vienna. Since then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew America from the accord in 2018, there have been a series of ship attacks in the region suspected to have been carried out by Tehran.

Iranian media quoted foreign reports on the attack, but did not elaborate.